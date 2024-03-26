Take your opponent for granted Ignore key constituents Run on ‘but the other guy is worse’

And now for round two:

Take your opponent for granted Ignore key constituents Run on ‘but the other guy is worse’ Botch, in terms of policy, morality and optics, the response to the first 24-7 life-streamed massacre in history.

At least Joe Biden isn’t putting his campaign headquarters in Brooklyn?

It’s interesting. I’ve read reports now about how Muslim-Americans, in key states, vow to never vote for Joe Biden. Even reports about Black voters being unsure. But no one’s talking about women?

I know Twitter is not real life, blah blah, and its user base, now consisting solely of media nerds who’re addicted to it, is not representative of the average voter. Simply, because people with real jobs don’t have time to doom-scroll all day and don’t see every horror in Gaza. But I’ve noticed a gender difference in reactions to the war on Twitter. Men are outraged, of course, just as much as women, about the dead kids. Obviously, men care about their children, and all children, just as much as women!

But, I guess because we’re conditioned to be caretakers or because women share their emotions more freely, there’s something that hits differently—there are women online where I’ve considered reaching out to see if they’re doing OK, their posts are so intense. Conversations with women, too, confirm that we all cry.