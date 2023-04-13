Next week, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, will brave the dangerous streets of Manhattan to expose “pro-crime, anti-victim policies,” perpetrated by DA Alvin Bragg. He’ll hear from “victims” of Bragg’s policies.

"Alvin Bragg is going after President Trump when you have all kinds of things happening in his town that are harmful to families who live there," Jordan said on Sean Hannity's show Monday night.

Look, the cost of beer at a New York bar is, indeed, a crime—a human rights abuse. But not really Bragg’s fault.

Anyway, how’s it going in Jordan’s own district, which sits just outside of Cleveland (which uh is not exactly a crime free utopia).

Mansfield, in Ohio’s fourth district, is for some reason the only township that provides the FBI with crime stats. Let’s see…

Violent crime:

Rape Wow, look at the clearance rate (gray line)!

I’m sorry, were cops just like, “We’ve started practicing mindfulness and now we accept the things we cannot change?”

Jordan’s visit is on the heels of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vaunted pro-Trump rally on the day of his arraignment at Manhattan criminal court. The rally was such a sad display of the most mentally ill Trump people you could find—The Island of MAGA Misfit Toys (and like 20 million journalists puttering about, trying to get money quotes from them, which they gladly delivered: “George Soros and the Rothchilds are fighting for world domination!” etc). Even Greene couldn’t take it and disappeared after a brief speech.

Greene has also taken up the cause of the January 6 defendants, touring the DC jail where they’re being held. She claims they face extreme abuse and neglect due to their status as “political prisoners.” Welp, I have a story coming out about conditions in a jail in Greene’s district, which she, as far as know, has never toured. If she had, maybe she’d know about a marine veteran who can’t access his VA benefits because the guards don’t let him; or the fact that there are five inmates per cell so they have to sleep on the ground. And much more! Coming soon.

Anyway, I bet when Jordan and Greene’s teams deliver this eye-opening report of what’s happening in their own districts they’ll immediately begin prioritizing the interests of their constituents who are not Donald Trump.