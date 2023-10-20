Democrat Ritchie Torres represents New York’s 15th District in Congress. The district contains most of the Bronx. Since October 7th, Torres has literally posted nothing but tweets railing against Palestinians and their supporters. Even before the attack, he was bitching about a Palestinian literary festival at U Penn October 4th.

All day, every day, nothing but this:

“NYC-DSA is threatening a lawsuit against and demanding an apology from those of us, like Mayor Eric Adams, who called out the organization’s antisemitism. DSA promoted a rally, demanding Israel’s destruction immediately following the deadliest terrorist attack in Israel’s history. Participants in the rally were caught celebrating and cheering the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. The DSA’s lawsuit will be laughed out of court. The DSA itself should be laughed out of politics.”

The Mayor—MAYOR—of New York went on cable news to lie that the DSA had sponsored demonstration where they carried swastikas. With the amount of negative attention they’ve been getting you’d think the NYC-DSA, which has no power, is smuggling hipster Lenin in on the train to overthrow the regime. To be followed by his successor, currently a freshman at Harvard, who will purge his enemies and build a series of gulags. Their Five-Year-Plan isn’t about a “gap year” anymore!

“These hateful Harvard students are the future leaders of our society. May God Help Us,” Torres laments.

More Torres: “If you think invoking the word ‘love’ is going to warm the heart of a heartless, hateful, and hardcore terror organization, like Hamas, which exists to murder Israelis and Jews, I have but one question for you: What planet do you live on?”

The planet where no one reasonable actually supports Hamas. Let’s visit another place on our planet: the Bronx.

How’s it going in the Bronx while Torres prioritizes yelling at college kids on social media?

33.5% of people live below the poverty line, while the national average is 12.6%. Over half of the single mothers with young children in District 15 live in poverty and 41% of households are severely rent burdened, according to the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

Amidst an already high rate of rent burden, over 3,700 units of affordable housing could be lost in the next five years.

1 out of 4 District 15 students experienced homelessness in the last five years.

17% of people are unemployed.

51% of people work in low-wage occupations.

36% of people have less than a high school education.

The main police precinct in the area is the 48th.

According to the database 50-a, in 2022, 37 officers from the 48th precinct had CCRB complaints placed against them. Multiple officers were accused of engaging in physical force, abusing their authority, hiding their identity, wrongly forcibly taking people to the hospital, refusing to take people to the hospital, discourteous language (CCRB complaints tend to sanitize what actually happened— “discourtesy” doesn’t mean they didn’t say “excuse me!” after sneezing, past cases it’s more like “fuck you n-word bitch” so. One officer is accused of repeatedly slamming people into “an inanimate object.” And it’s fairly clear from the number of 2022 complaints involving wrongful stops that Mayor Eric Adams has succeeded in bringing back illegal stop-and-frisk.

Hey, no wonder Torres feels comfortable with an occupying army!