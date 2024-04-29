The President of Columbia wrote a lengthy screed demanding student protestors dismantle their encampment. They responded with:

“When students refuse to do the reading … they have lost the plot" David Brooks will write tomorrow.

“Peaceful protest is a first amendment right. But threatening to burn the school is a direct threat to Jewish students,” David French, tomorrow.

“Why this protest movement totally different than ones we approve of” the Atlantic, for eternity.

Students were told to leave or face disciplinary measures. Currently, the faculty has formed a line to protect the students. Are we going to, in 2024, watch professors get batoned by the NYPD? The kids are refusing to leave. The faculty has threatened to suspend them for the semester.