Ahhh! Saturday morning. My “wellness” routine. A hot cup of coffee. A healthy, home-cooked breakfast: eggs, salad and toast. A run in the park, where I marvel at the cherry blossoms and tulips and reflect on how beautiful life is. It’s Spring! Rebirth! Practice gratitude. Take deep breaths. Do yoga stretches. Wellness!

Then I come home, hunch over my computer like a troll, load up the latest “Real Time with Bill Maher,” and explode from rage. Christian Amanpour just posted pictures of two starving Gazan children. I wondered a while back if the inevitable pictures of emaciated kids would get the psychopaths who run our country to finally do something. We’re here. It’s happening. One baby has a fly in its eye.

The psychopaths who run our country are abetted by psychopaths like Bill Maher. He’s essential to the project. Because, if you regularly tune in, and then the rest of your media diet consists of CNN and the New York Times, the logical conclusions is, “Bad things happen in war.” As inevitable and unpreventable as the weather.

What does Maher, and his guests Piers Morgan and some British lady who writes a column, pinpoint as the most pressing problem currently?

“There was a rally in Dearborn Michigan. Large Muslim population,” Maher somberly intones. “Chants of ‘death to America.’ I feel like we passed something here. The Left has gotten mad at me for many years for talking about Islam. I try not to do it too much because I know it makes them go crazy and I’ve made my point … “ (smug lip smack)… “But it needs to be talked about now.” (Smug lip smack).

“When you start chanting ‘death to America’ in America … I thought Charlottesville was real bad, when they were chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ but on American soil?”

What the fuck does the religion of Islam have to do with people’s anger about a genocide? He doesn’t even try to make it make logical sense. It reminds me of the laziness of Israeli propaganda: the true believers, who include President Joe Biden, are so brainwashed they believe anything, including things like, “OK. We’ll let aid in to prevent mass starvation.”

I don’t feel like transcribing the rest of his disgusting racist diatribe. So let’s move on to Piers Morgan’s response. “You say to them.. you say to them, you have the right to free speech. But go to Gaza and shout death to Hamas and see how many seconds you live.” Applause. “Then you might realize the power … the power … of living in a genuinly free Democratic society.”

“I thought that was absolutely shocking. Shocking! That a large crowd would go along with that in the heart of America.”

I dunno, I’m more shocked by this:





“The problem is, chanting ‘death to anybody’ is … terrible,” random British lady says. No dude. That’s an unfortunate protest tactic. This is terrible.

The random British columnist lady then embarks on a weird metaphor about how people are treating the conflict as a “soccer match” between sides.

Maher parries, “Yeah but the problem is we always expect Israel to act like no other nation would act.” He notes that they “gave back” Gaza in exchange for peace. “But they got no peace. Rocket attacks. What other nation would do that?” … “If we got rocket attacked, would we let it go on for 20 years?”

“No! We would have annhilated the people who did it.”

Did these people do it?

Piers Morgan then gets all hot and bothered because of (the mythical) characters who refuse to condemn Hamas. “It’s terrifying!”

No watching your children starve is terrifying.