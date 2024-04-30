Sheryl Sandberg, dressed in a somber black girlboss suit, breathlessly listens to Raz Cohen’s account of a rape he says he witnessed on Oct. 7.

“What happened then?”

“Eh… A pickup truck came … some terrorists got out and grabbed a girl there. I remember there was a kind of semicircle around her … and one of them raped her….I remember that her pants were halfway down …. and he was behind her … and …well.” Pregnant pause, punctured by Sandberg enthusiastically asking, “So you saw his body moving and you knew what it was …. “

“When you see someone getting raped, you know it’s rape…” No, when you see someone being raped, you go help them, or you start filming on your phone for evidence or you run away, or you wait until the rapists leave and take a picture. You don’t just sit there staring, close enough to view details. Also amazing that in the same breath, people say Hamas Go-pro’d every second of the massacre, but what, turned off the cameras for the rape part—which we’re told, they were explicitly directed to do.

“They did whatever they wanted. There were no rules. Shoham who was next to me said, “They’re stabbing her, they’re slaughtering her and I didn’t want to look … and when I came back when I looked again… she was already dead….and he was still at it….and he was still raping her … after he had slaughtered her …. he was. raping her … when she was already dead…. “

Yeah OK. Islam’s famous penchant for necrophilia. And I know I’d definitely be fucking a corpse knowing that any minute the IDF would descend on the scene and shoot me.

My usual caveat: this is not, in any way, to suggest that no one was raped on Oct. 7th. There are rapists! Rape happens all of the time! This is a media analysis: a look at how this cultural product, where decisions ruled by ideology and blindspots infuse every frame (I went to TV graduate school. No really, it’s a thing: Media Studies). From Sandberg’s little somber outfits to the emotionally manipulative music to the acting someone made a decision, and I think it’s important to analyze why.