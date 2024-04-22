After Columbia’s disgusting, cynical, pathetic crackdown on its student protestors—which had the added bonus of NYPD sucking up overtime cash—a similar protest encampment sprung up at Yale. Who could have predicted that?

I guess probably administrators were banking on the fact that the annoying, wealthy high-achievers who populate their campus would fold when threatened with potentially career stunting consequences.

But old people who sold their souls for donor cash don’t understand that young people care more about injustice and a sense of purpose than their GPA (also, *whispers* college GPA does not matter). They like drama. They like being part of history. All of that is cool. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but young people like being cool.

The arrests will fuel all this. During Occupy, activists purposefully got themselves arrested to generate more media attention to their opposition to income inequality. For what its worth, Occupy was a mess and “sparkle fingers” should have been a capitol offense, but I still get chills when I think about it.