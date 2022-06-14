Pundits across the political spectrum won’t stop penning breathless death certificates for big US cities.

Reason contributor Nancy Rommelman has so far called Summer 2022 the time death for San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, and New York. In The Atlantic, Nellie Bowles depicted San Francisco as a radioactive nuclear waste site that turned everyone into a zombie, with Bowles braving ground zero to bear witness. Housing prices in San Francisco have, curiously, only grown in value during the apocalypse. “Do not listen to the propaganda. Skip Golden Gate Park. Bring your friends downtown instead. Stand in UN Plaza and just watch. Use your eyes, those great weapons,” she wrote in an intro to a post by ridicolous clown Michael Shellenberger called, “Slow-motion suicide.”

Summer 2022: Outskirts of San Francisco

The Atlantic had a total of four postmortems about San Francisco this month. Three that listed cause of death as “Chesa Boudin” and one that profiled Shellenberger as a potential savior. The only thing Shellenberger is saving is his bank account with the help of his nonprofit whose mission in tax forms is listed as “Nature and Prosperity for All.” How much does one get paid to accomplish such a bold, specific and measurable mission? About $225,000 per year. We at Substance would love to see the receipts for the $426,000 that Shellenberger’s nonprofit spent on “conferences, talks and meetings with specialists.” Those must’ve been some super productive meetings with the most special specialists in town.