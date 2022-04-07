In January, to much fanfare, Eric Adams unveiled his “Blueprint to End Gun Violence.” The plan was the centerpiece of his general approach to crime, which, he tells us, is to balance safety with justice.

Ever since defund entered the lexicon, all the Serious People™ have been telling us that to fight violent crime, you need to increase funding to police. If you pour more resources into police, you’ll have less crime, right? Look at the data!

Adams promised fast results.

“New Yorkers will see and feel these changes quickly. We will ramp up enforcement, deploy more officers on the streets and in the subways, and get our courts at full capacity.” Even as he cut funding to homeless services and the Civilian Complain Review Board, the sole watchdog investigating NYPD abuses, the police budget was ramped up to 11 billion—famously, more money than the entire army of Ukraine.

So what do we have? Three months later, there’s been a 44 percent increase in crime compared to last year. Violent felonies are up 36 percent. Robberies jumped 48 percent, to 1,267 in March 2022 from 854 the previous year.