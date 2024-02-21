Glenn Greenwald blocked me forever ago over something so petty and slight you couldn’t pay me to remember (but you could pay me for this substack!). It’s hilarious because in comparison I have a tiny platform. And while just like everyone I’m a rude monster on Twitter, compared to some others I’m almost polite.

Once in a while though I have the poor luck to see his content in a repost. Today, it was a video where he not just questions Putin’s involvement in Aleksei Navalny’s death but spins a bizarre conspiracy theory about why it’s strategically nonsensical for Putin to have him killed now.

https://twitter.com/CathyYoung63/status/1760382625691152732

He’s right that conditions at the prison are so bad anything could have happened to Navalny. But if he starved or got beaten to death, it was still Putin who killed him by putting him there. This is a standard I’d also apply to Kathy Hochul or Kay Ivey or Joe Biden.