“Drill rapper C Blu, who walked free in cop shooting, cries after being held on $100K bail on new charge” the New York Post triumphantly proclaimed Thursday.

Yes, I too got into journalism to gloat about the tears of a child.

Williams, who is 17, bested New York City’s insane carceral system two times. Once, when he was able to pay his prohibitively high bail after he was arrested for “shooting” an officer. And again, when a judge at his hearing excoriated the arresting cops after viewing footage of the incident. The video showed that the officer had no reason to stop Williams, but that Williams nevertheless cooperated. The officer got physical and a gun Williams was allegedly carrying went off in the altercation, the bullet wounding Williams in the thigh. The Post describes Williams’ latest run-in with officers:

A teenage drill rapper who walked off scot-free after being accused of shooting a cop during a scuffle earlier this year cried after he was ordered held on $100,000 bail on a new gun charge Thursday. Camrin Williams, a 17-year-old gangbanger who goes by the stage name C Blu, broke down in tears as he was led out of Bronx Criminal Court in handcuffs following his arraignment. Judge Joseph McCormack ordered the teen held on the cash bail, or bonds of $250,000 or $300,000, during the hearing. Williams was picked up on the new weapons charge Tuesday for allegedly holding a loaded gun at Garden Street and Crotona Avenue in Belmont.

Despite the Post’s most florid efforts to paint Williams as a menace—albeit an emotional menace—even they can’t make his latest stop sound like it was on the up-and-up: