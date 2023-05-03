Man Dies on Subway After Another Rider Places Him in Chokehold

Let me rewrite that headline for you, New York Times. “Man killed on subway after a vigilante places him in chokehold.”

Jordan Neely boarded the F train on 2nd Ave in Manhattan and started yelling. “I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up.” I take the F. It’s not uncommon to see people having meltdowns. And it can be scary, for sure. But what you do is give them wide berth if they’re really freaking out and then move to another train car. According to witnesses, Neely took off his jacket and threw it on the ground, but he didn’t try to attack anyone.

Nevertheless, a guy who turns out to be a former Marine jumped him and put him in a chokehold. He held him down until he seemed to lose consciousness. But actually he was dead. The rider was taken in for questioning and released without being charged.

The Times repeats, multiple times, that Neely didn’t appear to be in danger because he was “defending himself.” Right, like how when people “resist arrest” because they’re trying to kick off the three cops cutting off their oxygen supply by sitting on them.

Blue city Mayors can’t run their cities. To distract from their inadequacy, they lament the explosion of crime and “disorder” (read: visibly homeless people) in urban spaces and then blame everything and everyone else: progressives, bail reform, Black Lives Matter, reform DAs, activists, Antifa, drugs, migrants. Police—who’ve apparently just decided to stop doing any work—get a pass, and a bigger budget every year. The media, as always, make everything worse. Right-wing tabloids and Fox News paint blue cities as dangerous hell scapes; in New York, both Adams and the tabloids have stoked hysteria over safety on the subway.

It was only a matter of time before something like this happened, and was caught on camera, and now they’ve got a very big problem on their hands: there are already massive protests underway. Maybe we should consider giving people who are struggling access to food and a drink instead?