“Ana. Ana. Ana. Ana. Ana. Ana. Ana.”

These are the calm interjections to an unhinged rant by Ana Kasparian on the Piers Morgan show. Shabbos Kestenbaum, the object of her ire, is trying to defend the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. In a calm, respectful tone, Shabbos Kestenbaum is trying to defend the practice of luring desperate, starving people to a place to fight each other for food and then shooting them.

Kasparian *rudely* interrupts him and begins to yell about starvation in Gaza, topping off with, “Dozens of people get shot and KILLED every single day as they're waiting for food. I’m not gonna let you filibuster, bitch!” Kasparian screams.

Kestenbaum briefly holds his hands in prayer like a boyfriend about to say, “Please calm down.” There’s an exasperated little “I give up” eyeroll as she continues to berate him.

The pro-Israel propagandists are praising his calm and painting her as uncouth, out-of-control hysterical woman.

Actually, the face on the left is the correct response to starving people being shot daily and children with blank saucer eyes reduced to skeletons. The face on the right is, yes I’m still going with this, the correct response to wishing your girlfriend would stop yelling at you about the dishes.

In addition to the clear moral imperative to be hysterically angry about corpses bleeding into sacks of flour there’s a strategic reason.

Every inconceivable element of the genocide has been made conceivable through repetition and normalization. There’s no red line. I think up next we are going to normalize mass starvation unless people scream about it.