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Randy
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I think Pelley maneuvered Bilton and Weiss into firing him, and they are both too dim to realize how he played them. Pelley is nearly 69 years old. I doubt he needs the 60 Minutes gig, and in any case he has the credentials and clout to secure another one if he wants. He decided to take one for the rest of the team. CBS News could have let things calm down, refusing to take the bait that Pelley put out for them. But fools will always behave foolishly.

I think Weiss genuinely believes that she can be a savior at CBS and win more viewers by pivoting their coverage to the right. But that's delusional. It reflects a basic lack of understanding of how people consume news today. Fox viewers are not ever going to switch to watching a Fox Lite or even middle-of-the-road network because they're addicted to the rage-propaganda that Fox injects into them like junkies. Americans under 40 are not going to start watching the evening news on network TV. All Weiss has done is destroy CBS' core audience, and she's not bright enough to figure that out.

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