In a different world, Ivanka Trump would be Lady Diana-ing all over the place to whitewash the horrors perpetrated by her father. Curmudgeonly journalists would grumble about the hypocrisy — that the AIDS baby she’s cradling for the cameras might die because of USAID cuts — but there’d be some effort to put on a P.R. show to send the message: “We are not amoral monsters who can do whatever we want because we have endless money and power and what we want to do is make more money and have more power by way of evil.”

This Utopia of which I speak—whitewashing murderous policy with photo-ops—would have been reality at any point between the mid-20th century and ten years ago.

But Ivanka is not running around looking glamorous while comforting Ukrainian amputees or Congolese orphans, as Princess Diana would have done, were she still alive, charming the world into glamorizing a decrepit Monarchy.

Instead, Ivanka and Jared Kushner are taking land from a poor country by bribing its corrupt officials in order to build a massive luxury resort for their wealthy friends. They’re walling off part of the coastline as well.

In a recently released interview, Ivanka, looking angelic dressed in soft pink and bathed in sunlight, describes how a swim in the Mediterranean from her wealthy friend’s yacht, led to her “discovery” of an idyllic Island. “We hiked to the top barefoot!” she titters.

"I'm working with my husband, we have this 1,400-acre island in the Mediterranean, and we're bringing in the best architects and the best brands. It's going to be extraordinary."

She describes the development as "the culmination of all of my experience in real estate, all of my travel, a lot of reflection on how I want to live, how I think people increasingly want to live. It's not even a business for me, despite the scale of it."

She’s talking about an Albanian island. But she keeps calling it an island in “the Mediterranean”—lest her future Olympus be sullied by association with the grubby former Soviet bloc.

Thousands of Albanians have protested, chanting "Cancel the project" and holding banners reading "Albania is not for sale" and "Ivanka, go home."And protestors gathered on the coastline, which has been sealed off from the grubby Albanians with barbed wire manned by private security guards, two of whom were filmed dragging a protestor on the ground.

What’s wrong with luxury development? Well, Eastern Europeans are wild about wildlife and nature conservation. The 1989 protest against the Soviet-backed Communist regime in Bulgaria actually started as a Green movement. The Albanian island, called Sazan, is home to rare bird species and fragile wetlands and marshes. Flamingoes, sea turtles. Building Dubai on top of them doesn’t bode well for the marine ecosystem.

And, people are pissed because bleach-blonde Columbus here says she “discovered” an island on Albanian land. And the deal was done under wraps, likely with a lot of backroom deals and corruption, and is suspected to have been rushed through with minimum transparency by an administration eager to curry favor with Donald Trump.

I return to the conceit of this post. Ivanka is—annoyingly—preternaturally beautiful. She’s the one exception in the Trumpverse where outside beauty is in conflict with inner beauty. Almost everyone else is ugly, inside and out, like in a 19th century novel where the villain is hideous (Stephen Miller) or chasing youth, horror movie-like, with Mar-a-Largo face.

But Ivanka, whatever work she’s had done is tasteful, escaping the nightmare trap of Mar-a-Lago face. So imagine if she whitewashed her father’s monstrosities by Princess Diana-ing, in a TikTok world, where the smallest effort at compassion and charity would go viral all the time and help the miserable Trump brand?

But she’s not. They no longer have to pretend.

A more consequential illustration of an upended moral universe in a mere decade.

In 2018, the Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khasshogi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers to marry his fiancee. You can hear his final moments in audio recovered from the scene.

“Has the sacrificial animal arrived?”

“He’s here.”

Soon after: “I’m suffocating... take this bag off my head, I’m claustrophobic,” Khashoggi pleads.

After five days of global speculation about Khasshogi’s fate, Turkish authorities concluded he’d been murdered at the consulate. The Trump administration tried to run cover for the Saudi Prince—the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia—Muhammed bin Salman, suggesting that “MBS” (great P.R. whitewashing of of an Arab name) had not known about the murder; that it had been carried out by “rogue elements.” The Trumps, through Jared Kushner, had forged a strong relationship with the dictator, branding “MBS” a modern Arab leader aligned with Western values. Someone America could do business with.

The grisly details soon emerged. After his arrival at the consulate Khasshogi had been suffocated to death. Then he’d been cut into bits with a saw, the different body parts stuffed into suitcases and plastic bags.

“MBS” was, to various extents, shunned after Khashogi’s murder. Even in a punishingly chaotic news cycle, the story had staying power. The barbarity of the assasination made the murder stick.

Times have changed.

Trump welcomed “MBS” to Washington in the fall of 2025 with festivities befitting an Emperor: a luxurious dinner with Elon Musk and other tech titans. An airshow, military planes flying over Washington in a V formation. Promised bilateral deals: F-53 fighter jets for Saudi, even over the protestations of Israel, the only other country benefiting from this particular U.S. largesse. “MBS’s” promise of a 1 trillion dollar investment in the U.S.

At a joint press conference, a reporter asked “MBS” about Khashoggi. Trump butted in, hectoring the ABC journalist as “fake news” and smearing the murdered journalist. “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about.” He added that “MBS” knew “nothing” about the killing. “You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that.”

There are countless examples. Really, countless. Scott Pelley was fired by CBS after haranguing the random, unqualified idiot put in charge of 60 Minutes, after the qualified people were fired. When I read about how Pelley had berated Nick Bilton—a tech journalist with no experience running a news program—I assumed Pelley would not be around for long.

But, I figured they’d do a “his contract expired” thing or “he decided to retire to spend time with his family.” No. They just booted him, unceremoniously. Shocked they didn’t have him frog-marched by security. Ten years ago there would have been niceties.

I’m curious about what people think. Is it better for the mask to be off? Or was the mask, as hypocritical and shady as it was, at least some kind of helpful paradigm for maintaining humanity and propping up Enlightenment ideals?

Thoughts welcome!