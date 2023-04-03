Unless you’re a developing fetus (and even then) one glass of wine is not going to destroy your physical or mental health.

But there’s been a rash of stories recently sounding the alarm about low-to-moderate alcohol consumption that, conversely, I guess, suggest that if you cut out all alcohol you’ll live forever.

I haven’t looked into it, but much like the alcohol industry tends to be behind studies that say red wine is the elixir of youth and French litheness or whatever, I suspect that somewhere back there you’ll find funding or P.R. from the shady-ass rehab industry. And they are really fucking shady. (Obviously I 100 percent respect the choices of people who can’t have one glass without having 3 bottles as well as people who abstain for religious or cultural reasons).

“No, moderate drinking isn’t good for your health,” the Washington Post scolded over the weekend. The “No,” is a nice touch, as if the WaPo is a frustrated parent telling their toddler not to eat glue.

“Despite a long-held belief that moderate amounts of alcohol are good for you, a sweeping new analysis finds that the more you drink, the higher your risk of early death.” Yes, and the more you drive, or take a train, or go outside, to stay inside all day, or travel, or exercise, or eat, you’ll die.

I’m really not sure who the audience for this extreme form of deprivation packaged as wellness content is. Aha! New York Times wellness writers.

“Hang-xiety? How a Night of Drinking Can Tank Your Mood.” the NYT declares.

“One of the many things I have noticed about life after 40 is that even a single glass of wine can make me feel icky the next day. I wake up tired, foggy-headed and anxious — even more so than I usually do. Chardonnay, why do you fail me?”

Nope. Don’t buy it. You’re 40, not 95, on a feeding tube and without a liver. Seriously if a single glass of fucking Chardonnay makes you sick the next morning you should really go to the doctor to get a physical.