Well Joe Biden didn’t crumble to dust as the Onion predicted. I bet there are Democratic operatives high-fiving a win. It wasn’t. He said “illegals” in reference to asylum seekers. Does “Racist uncle at Thanksgiving” scream youth and vigor?

Kudos to the intern who brought the cocaine, but there’s no political theater Biden can perform to erase the problem that on International Woman’s Day, a woman lost this child when a US aide air-drop malfunctioned and killed five Gazans.

Look at how skinny he is.

****

A still from the dystopian movie the Hunger Games:

A still from reality.

On International Woman’s Day, IDF soldiers continue the utterly perplexing and disgusting act of posing with the pilfered underwear of possibly dead and definitely displaced women.