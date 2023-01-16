Oh good, podcast host Joe Rogan is applying his nuanced, iconoclastic, unorthodox, brave, “not-afraid-of-shaking-up-the-status-quo” world-view to the reform prosecutor movement.

Last week, Rogan called billionaire philanthropist George Soros's “terrifying” and equated him to a Batman villain. He’s like “an evil person in a Batman movie,” he declared.

“It’s fucking terrifying,” Rogan added. “He donates money to a very progressive, very leftist — whether it’s a DA or whatever politician — and then funds someone that’s even further left than them to go against them.”

According to Rogan, “[H]e’s playing like a global game and then he enjoys doing it.” Recent research suggests Soros has spent $21 billion on global politics since 2000 to move the societal needle towards his dystopian worldview.

“It’s telling right? [Soros] understood early on where you wanted to seize power,” Baker said in agreement with Rogan. Baker pointed out that while most people are focused on politics at the federal level, Soros has shifted his strategy to focusing on state level politics, such as district attorney campaigns in the U.S. One analysis showed that Soros spent at least $29 million to help leftist district attorneys who are soft on crime win their respective races. Baker concluded: “That’s where real change occurs and where things can happen.” What’s “scary,” said Rogan, is that Soros “funds corrosion. It’s like he wants these cities to fall apart. He wants crime to flourish.”

Yes, seems plausible: a man richer than God is in favor of dismantling a status quo that made him richer than God.

Yes, rich people have too much sway over national and global affairs. Soros is unique in that he does not actually use this power for evil.

Rogan—and I would be happy to elaborate as an iconoclastic guest on your podcast—you know what is actually terrifying? Here are a few items: