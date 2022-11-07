Hey all,

We are announcing a new function: the Substance subscriber chat.

This is a space in the Substack app that we set up for paid subscribers — kind of like a group chat or live hangout. Or Twitter but smaller and without Elon Musk. We encourage you all to use it. You can hit us with questions, ideas, or just talk and bullshit. We’ll also post random thoughts and stuff there, too.

To join the chat, you’ll need to download the Substack app (messages are sent via the app, not email) on your phone. Below is how to set it all up.

p.s. Big thanks to all the new subscribers. We are thrilled to have you here. News outlets are pretty bad at covering drugs and crime these days so we want to keep being a place that does it right. One of the perks of a being a paid subscriber is access to the chat where you can hit Tana and Zach up anytime.

How to get started