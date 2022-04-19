In 2015, Kristopher Love was convicted and sentenced to death in a murder for hire. On Monday, a Supreme Court majority refused judicial review of an appeal claiming his civil rights had been violated because a juror made racist remarks during the trial.

The majority didn’t bother to explain their reasoning. But according to the dissent, penned by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and cosigned by Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer, a prospective juror told the court that he believed non-white people committed more violent crime than white people. “I believe the statistics,” he claimed.