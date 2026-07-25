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Keifer Allan's avatar
Keifer Allan
8dEdited

She took money for data center planning. Screwing Michiganders on her way out. Then she endorsed a MAGA/APAC BACKED Stevens? What a bitch. I'm ashamed I voted for her.

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1 reply by Tana Ganeva
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Randy
8d

There is an especially hot corner of hell for parole boards. They are typically made up of the kind of people you encountered: smug, self-righteous, impervious, and deliberately cruel.

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1 reply by Tana Ganeva
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