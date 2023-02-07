On Monday, the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) released a report documenting widespread NYPD misconduct during the George Floyd protests of 2020. Officers violently corralled protesters, pepper sprayed, beat and cursed at them.

“Given what is happening across the country regarding reproductive rights, immigration, affordable housing and police brutality, people will continue to protest for their rights,” said Arva Rice, the interim chair of the board. “It is key for New York to know how to best respond to protests, especially protests against police misconduct.”

The CCRB got 750 complaints related to the protests. They investigated 321. They recommended discipline against 138 cops. “So far, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell — who has the final say on discipline — administered punishment in 42 cases,” the Times writes. The hilariously weak article fails to define what “discipline” means.

Here’s one example from the report: