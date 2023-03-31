Maybe you heard that Donald Trump has been indicted?

This Substack is devoted to exploring grand themes of freedom and justice. The tension between personal liberties and the public good. How societies choose to define and control transgression. It’s secondarily devoted to gloating about how Ron DeSantis will never be President, no matter how many books he bans. The Trump indictment has just sucked the last of the oxygen from his DOA campaign.

Anyway, I had to get that dig in. Republicans are SO outraged that even GOP enemies, like DeSantis and much of the establishment, have spoken out against the indictment. The crazies meanwhile?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who was preparing to deliver a Lincoln Day address in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night, tweeted, "The irony of standing on the battleground when I found out President Trump has been indicted is profound." Greene said Trump was innocent and “the only one standing in the way of these modern day tyrants, just like our founding fathers did, to protect each of us from evil.” “Impeach Biden,” she continued. “He’s given us every reason and the family banking records and more are giving us receipts. But now that the gloves are off. Prosecute any and all crimes. Enough of this witch hunt bullshit.”

Greene says she’s planning a protest in New York Tuesday. Which makes me wonder. How will the NYPD respond? A brief history of NYPD responses to protests against the Iraq War, Occupy and BLM: violence and trampling of rights that, in the latter case, led to one of the highest lawsuit payouts in recent history.