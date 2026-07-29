I asked my Mom if she experienced breadlines and food shortages growing up in 1960s Communist Bulgaria. “No.” Damn, I was hoping for drama. Because for days now the entire firmament of right-wing freaks on social media and the conservative press have been raging about Mayor Mamdani’s official announcement the city will open five grocery stores where healthy staples will be available at a 30 percent discount—and how this will lead to Stalinism. “We know … how this ends….” most posters ominously declared.

Some are more direct. Here’s one reaction that encapsulates the trend, from Michigan Chairwoman Lisa McClain:

This is COMMUNISM.

We have history to show exactly what will happen:



1) Gov opens subsidized grocery stores at 30% below cost.

2) Local stores can’t compete and go under. The city store becomes the only option.

3) Shelves go empty. Rationing starts (“2 per customer”). There will be daily rushes, hoarding, and lines around the block.

4) Quality quietly tanks. Wilted produce, thinner cuts, fewer choices.

5) The subsidy bill balloons forever.



You didn’t solve hunger. You just built another Soviet bread line.

My family were not a fan of the Soviet-era regime for reasons like: gunpoint confiscation of great-grandparents’ wheat mill; my step-grandfather going to prison four times and spending five years on a gulag called The “Island of Death; my parents really, really wanting blue jeans and secretly listening to rock ‘n roll and yearning for the freedom to travel abroad.

“Socialism in the Soviet Block was a dictatorship, ruthless and oppressive,” my mother observes. “No breadlines in the same sense as here in [the US] the 1920s, but severe shortages, oppression and isolation from the rest of the world.”

Regarding Mamdani’s plan: “In contrast, the democratic socialism as we know it to be in the Scandinavian model is simply capitalism with high taxation and better benefits for the people in a democratic society.”

“As for ‘lines,’ they should check out Costco, especially before a major holiday,” she quips.

They had the necessities. “We had enough food and while it was basic only and nothing even close to the abundance in the West, we lived happy and secured, never went to bed hungry,” she adds. “We wore the same shoes and coats and shirts, but we were never cold.”

Suggesting five grocery stores across five buroughs offering a 30 percent discount is the same as Communist regime abuses is pretty offensive, actually, to the historic victims of the U.S.S.R. and Soviet-backed regimes. If my grandfather were alive I think despite being a staunch Republican (yeah yeah the same thing happened to Eastern European escapees as to the Cubans—Reagan-GOP hooked them) I think he’d still be flummoxed by the suggestion that a store discount underwritten by the government is a path towards the gulag that almost killed him.

Even the reasonable sounding critiques are dumb. There’s a strain that claims bodegas will go out of business. No, they won’t, bodegas don’t sell raw chicken and seafood and of the few that have something resembling produce—you are in a bad place if you’re forced to purchase a bodega tomato (one bad place being food deserts which is another problem the plan seeks to address). Normal grocery stores? Rich people are not likely to take an hour-long train ride to the Bronx to buy discount eggs.

Here’s why Mamdani always comes out on top. Why even his video calling Netanyahu a war criminal— while essentially backing out of a campaign promise to arrest him—was a hit.