According the Be Bear Aware website, which offers advice on how to keep safe from bears when fishing, hiking, or camping, if a bear is charging at you, it’s best to hit it with bear spray while it’s 60 feet away. The blast of capsicum—one of the hottest substances—is enough to disable an outraged bear that wants to kill you, by blinding the bear and filling its lungs with excruciating heat.

Unfortunately, there is a wide variety of bear sprays on the market. Some spray for a mere four seconds; too short of a time to adjust for wind, rain, cold, multiple bears, or one intent on making contact. Others only spray for 15 feet; which places a charging bear, potentially charging upwards of 30 miles per hour, too close to feel the effects of the Capsaicin and related Capsaicinoids before making physical contact. Our bear spray recommendation is to carry a bear spray that will spray for at least seven seconds and go 30 or more feet in distance. This enables someone to spray a charging bear while it is within 60 feet so ideally the bear and the bear spray cloud meet at a point 30 feet away.

For years, someone has been spraying homeless people in San Francisco with bear spray from like a foot away from their faces. The police knew of at least 8 attacks—but just like, didn’t tell anyone or catch the assailant. The only reason this came to light is that the current suspect—a former fire commissioner—got beat up with a metal pipe by a guy he allegedly tried to spray.

The original footage showing the attack by the homeless man played on loop on Fox News. Tucker Carlson’'s show in particular, aired the footage a ton, presenting it as more evidence that San Francisco is an apocalyptic hellscape. It is—for the people who don’t have homes they can go to in order to avoid getting bear pepper sprayed by a former fire commissioner. Everyone else just like has bougie brunch and walks their dogs in the beautiful parks (that are not covered in meth-laced feces, as the Meth Poop Lady, Michelle Tandler, contends) and enjoys the stunning views.

The campaign to discredit progressive policies in blue cities by painting San Francisco as a hellhole, has some funny moments, like when some tech idiot or right-winger moves to a place with bad weather and ugly buildings. And if old red state people are too scared to come to the city as tourists, well, fewer tourists.

Carlson lost his show, not for potentially inciting violence again homeless people, immigrants, and US Congresspeople, but because he wrote mean texts about his bosses. Since then, some on the ostensible “left” have framed his firing as a free speech issue—that he was targeted because he occasionally covered bad big business practices and opposed American aide to Ukraine. He also platformed Professional Contrarian Twitter Morons™ like Glenn Greenwald and Aaron Mate—so they all whined about how Carlson was the sole voice on cable willing to challenge Liberal Pieties™.

You know who else Bravely Challenged Liberal Pieties™? Christopher Hitchens. I am not a fan. But, in 2008, after cheerleading the War on Terror and invasion of Iraq, he got himself waterboarded. “Believe me, it’s torture,” he concluded. Obviously it was a stunt, I’m sure Hitch had a safe word. But if Carlson is so committed to his ideology, maybe he should take bear spray to the face from a foot away.