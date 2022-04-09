In a statement during his 2019 campaign for DA, trial prosecutor Gocha Ramirez called the personal lives of the candidates off limits.

“Personal attacks on family, whether they be against my family or [my opponent’s] family are unnecessary,” he said. “These are the kinds of attacks I wanted to stop and I will stop when I become your district attorney,” he added.

Now in office, his respect for the private sphere does not extend to women’s wombs. Ramirez’s office will pursue murder charges against a 26-year-old woman who had a miscarriage at the hospital and who allegedly told hospital staff she had induced an abortion.

The staff alerted police (!?!?!?!?) who arrested her. The woman’s mugshot has been plastered all over national media as the nation reels from the outcome of a horrifying Texas abortion law criminalizing abortion.