In his state of the union address, President Joe Biden promised to fatten police budgets. “The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police,” he declared in his state of the union. “Fund them. Fund them,” he chanted.

Meanwhile, the centerpiece of Eric Adams’ administration is to support police while while holding them accountable; to balance safety with justice. The formulation seems inspired by the South Park underpants gnomes profit plan.

Phase 1: Give the police more money

Phase 2: ?

Phase 3: Safety and Justice

When people and institutions misbehave with no consequences, they don’t have incentive to change. This is especially true for institutions like the NYPD, where misbehavior is rarely ever punished, but is in fact more often rewarded. A more aggressive detective will likely get more collars, never mind if the D.A. ends up dismissing the often dubious charges.

The reason we know Democrats are not serious about police reform is that we know who the abusive cops are, but no one appears to be doing anything about it.

Here we will profile officers with the worst records. First up, record holder Matthew Reich.

On a May morning in 2013, Amir Stewart woke up in a chokehold. Officers from the 62nd precinct, including detective Matthew Reich, had broken into his home. They hoisted him up in the air by his neck until he couldn’t breathe, the lawsuit alleges.