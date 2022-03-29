Twenty-four year old Austin Elliott died after ingesting Percocet, an oxycodone pill, allegedly laced with fentanyl. He was one of the more than 100,000 people who suffered a fatal overdose in 2021.

According to local news reports, his bereaved parents shared information with police that led them to 33-year-old Carlos Allen of Jackson, Mississippi. During his arrest, police allegedly found over 150 pills laced with fentanyl.

On Monday, Allen was sentenced to consecutive sentences that add up to 124 years in prison with no chance of parole, so he won’t get out if he seeks clemency when he’s… 157 years old.

"Our law enforcement in Madison and Rankin Counties should be commended for their tireless efforts in ridding our communities of this deadly drug," District Attorney Bubba Barmlett (yes, a real name) said. "The Madison Police Department kept over 150 potentially deadly pills of fentanyl off the streets and out of the hands of our young people."