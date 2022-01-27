Proponents of defund and other radical criminal justice reforms are painted as divorced from reality. They want to take violent criminals, the thinking goes, and I don’t know, make them pinky swear not to commit more violent crimes or something.

Meanwhile, moderates like Eric Adams and Joe Biden are presented as reasonable, moderate, attuned to realities on the street, etc. They’re the “adults in the room” and they are not swayed by progressive fads—especially not when public safety is at stake!

But if you actually look at what they’re doing, they’re the delusional lunatics.

Adams is bringing back the wildly abusive plainclothes unit, promising that this time they won’t commit abuses. You know, because Adams gave them a stern talking to. Oh and they’ll have cameras and … special windbreakers.

Biden is flooding police departments with money. But this time around, because of magic, they’ll spend that money training their officers not to kill people, rather than buying new tanks.

I wrote about this for the Daily Beast, check it out if you’d like.