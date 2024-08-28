Help! Eli Valley is holding me at gunpoint so I promote his new book, Museum of Degenerates: Portraits of the American Grotesque. jk I love Eli as an artist, political commentator and a friend, and even own a shirt with his horrifying art on it
Here’s his pitch:
I'm revving up a rare email blast with some lovely and long-awaited news: My new book of art, eight years in the making, is about to enter the world!
Museum of Degenerates: Portraits of the American Grotesque is 270 pages of art from 2016-2024, almost all of it appearing in print for the first time. It includes full color for color comics, contextual histories and backstories, and a 10,000 word introduction weaving the drawings into 125 years of "degenerate" discourse. Going over the proofs, I have to say: it's good stuff!!
One positive about pouring so much time into every book is I won't do a sales pitch more frequently than once every ~7 years. Here's the link; they're offering a 15% discount plus an extra 5% with the coupon code DEGENERATES
:
https://orbooks.com/catalog/museum-of-degenerates/
No pressure
~but~
with a small publisher like mine, pre-orders will determine the print run, so if you're thinking of venturing forth, now is a good time! End of pitch! Thank you!! Enjoy!!!
xoxo,
Eli
I have to get the digital version unfortunately, but thanks for the push. I follow him on SM but didn't know this was out.
With a few exceptions, no one can *fully* capture the depth of how I feel about current events like Eli.