Yesterday I wrote about Hassan Hamad, the young Gaza journalist whose bloody, charred remains fit in a shoe box and a small plastic bag. Before his death he’d see his friend Ismail Alghoul, another journalist, get his head blown off. Hamad is the 175th journalist killed since October. Not a single—not a single!—mainstream journalist has said anything. Will 200 be enough of a grim milestone to generate outrage? (are there even 25 journalists left alive in Gaza?).

On the one in the middle, Hossam Shabat, in the middle is left.

********

Mainstream media silence is deafening but I noticed that solidly lefty also don’t seem to prioritize Gaza coverage. A reader pointed out that given how small their team is they’re doing the best they can and turning out solid coverage. Apologies! I’ve added links to some stories. I do contend though that how you curate the front page (a decision not made by writers and story editors) is significant, and I stand by that (obviously today it’s different) the Gaza coverage was not prominently featured.

Here are a few stories:

Genocide Celebrating at the DNC in a Time of Genocide

****