My apologies to the reporters at The Nation.
Yesterday I wrote about Hassan Hamad, the young Gaza journalist whose bloody, charred remains fit in a shoe box and a small plastic bag. Before his death he’d see his friend Ismail Alghoul, another journalist, get his head blown off. Hamad is the 175th journalist killed since October. Not a single—not a single!—mainstream journalist has said anything. Will 200 be enough of a grim milestone to generate outrage? (are there even 25 journalists left alive in Gaza?).
On the one in the middle, Hossam Shabat, in the middle is left.
Mainstream media silence is deafening but I noticed that solidly lefty also don’t seem to prioritize Gaza coverage. A reader pointed out that given how small their team is they’re doing the best they can and turning out solid coverage. Apologies! I’ve added links to some stories. I do contend though that how you curate the front page (a decision not made by writers and story editors) is significant, and I stand by that (obviously today it’s different) the Gaza coverage was not prominently featured.
Here are a few stories:
