My ex-boyfriend’s little brother hung himself on April Fool’s day. “He always had a sense of humor,” a mutual friend said. He’d struggled with heroin for years. But it was the alcohol that got him. In a last ditch effort to help him get better, the Swedish side of the family let him move in, setting a hard limit of 10 drinks a day. But, it was too late. His kidneys were failing, his liver was on the way out. He decided, I guess, that he’d prefer to die on his own terms.

Occasionally, the fact floats around that even with fentanyl in the mix, alcohol misuse is directly and indirectly responsible for more deaths than opioids. According to the CDC the average annual number of deaths from excessive alcohol increased 29.3% between 2017 and 2020. Obviously this is pandemic related and will roll back, just as crime did when the pandemic subsided. But the CDC also observes that alcohol use and alcohol-related deaths have been steadily creeping up over the past 2 decades.

So what should we do, CDC?

Implementation of evidence-based policies that reduce the availability and accessibility of alcohol and increase its price (e.g., policies that reduce the number and concentration of places selling alcohol and increase alcohol taxes) could reduce excessive alcohol use and alcohol-related deaths.

Ugh. Higher taxes? Who likes that? If only there were a magic pill...

There is. Naltrexone, an opioid inhibitor, has been available in Europe for years. It has a 78% success rate.

The way it works is neat. The medication blocks receptors in the brain that produce pleasurable — even euphoric — feelings when some people have a drink. Cravings start to lessen almost immediately — some people take it only before, say, a work event where it would be untoward to get smashed. Other people use it longterm to scale back their drinking or stop entirely. Eventually the brain rewires so that a drink is just a drink. You could take it or leave it, and you certainly don’t have to have 10.

Meanwhile, the Sinclair method has an 80% success rate. How crazy is that? (although the group disputes the numbers, studies have found AA’s longterm success rate to be between 5 and 10 percent, reports NPR).