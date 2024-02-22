Correction: In the screenshot below, the 4th panel headlined, “Bodies of Missing 6-year-old …” is from the Washington Post, not the New York Times. Point still stands!

I wondered if the Fancy Journalism Award places would acknowledge the enormous bravery and sacrifices made by Palestinian journalists in Gaza. Close to 100 have died. Wael Dahdouh's wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in a bomb strike. Then, his son, also a reporter, was killed by a drone. There’s relatively strong evidence to suggest they were all targeted because of Dahdouh's reporting. Imagine that weighing on you.

It’d be something if Fancy Journalism Awards places recognized this enormous sacrifice and bravery, but, no.

Instead, the George Polk Awards announced this week that, “The award for Foreign Reporting goes to the staff of The New York Times for unsurpassed coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas.”

Here is some of the Times’ coverage:

“More dead underaged people, and a cool performance by Usher!”

Gazans “say” it was an airstrike but maybe the explosion came from a gas leak? And how many times have you heard of the victims of October 7th referred to as “casualties?”

Why did the bullet, on its own, decide to end the life of the Palestinian-American teenager?

And of course, there’s the infamous, ‘Screams Without Words’: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7”

Sorry, do we hand out Fancy Journalism Awards for racist snuff porn now?