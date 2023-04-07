The creator of Cash App, Bob Lee, was stabbed to death in a nice neighborhood by the Bay bridge. The incident is horrific.

The police don’t seem to have any leads, so let’s go off the races and make the story about how San Francisco is Mad Max Thunderdome.

Stabbing of Cash App Creator Raises Alarm, and Claims of ‘Lawless’ San Francisco

Bob Lee’s death has stirred outrage among tech leaders and comes at a precarious time for the industry — and the city it calls home.

SAN FRANCISCO — The fury erupted within hours, as word spread that the 43-year-old man who had been stabbed to death this week in an enclave of high-rise condominiums near the Bay Bridge was Bob Lee, a well-known tech executive. The leaders of “lawless” San Francisco had Mr. Lee’s “literal blood on their hands,” Matt Ocko, a tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist in Palo Alto, Calif., tweeted. “I hate what San Francisco has become,” added Michael Arrington, the founder of the industry blog TechCrunch. “Violent crime in SF is horrific,” Elon Musk, the chief executive of Twitter and Tesla, chimed in.

The smartest man on earth might have looked up some stats before making this claim.