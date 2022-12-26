The New York Post reports that larcenies have shot up 60% in some New York neighborhoods.

Grand larcenies, or thefts of $1,000 or more, have soared up to over 60% in Gotham precincts in the past year, according to the latest NYPD stats — and some business owners blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again

Mayor Eric Adams pledged to lower crime, yet crime has continued to climb under his watch. He also promised to hold the NYPD accountable. Well, in of the first quarter of 2022, the NYPD made arrests in only 17.2% of larcenies. In the second quarter it was 16.6%.

You can “blame the state’s lax bail laws for dumping suspects back on the streets to strike again,” I suppose, like Eric Adams does. But getting out on bail pretrial does absolve you of criminal liability—grand larceny, especially repeat offenses, can carry 4.5 to 9 years in prison. Does Adams not believe in prison? Because his police force allows 83.4% of people who are stealing high-value property off the hook. If we reduced our prison population by that percent the need for prisons would disappear. Is Adams secretly a prison abolitionist?

Over the weekend, Politico published a story that was probably conceptualized as a critical look at crime under Adams, but ends up as a puff piece.

“‘Big Brother is protecting you’: Eric Adams pledges stronger policing, more technology in 2023” declared Politico over the weekend. “How his aspirations play out in a city where fears of increasing crime followed wide-scale protests against police violence in 2020 remains to be seen.”