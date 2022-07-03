Officer Dan Selznick was rushed to the ER after Narcan failed to reverse his marijuana overdose.

Tacoma, California—A routine traffic stop nearly turned deadly ahead of the holiday weekend when officers were exposed to a deadly cannabinoid. The incident occurred when police searched a vehicle, finding a plastic bag that had a pyramid with an eye in it on the front.

When Officer Dan Selznick attempted to inspect the substance, a raspberry crush flavored lollypop, his plastic glove slipped off, resulting in skin exposure to the highly potent intoxicant. Current edibles are thought to be 100,000% more potent than marijuana in the 1990s, or whatever decade you were a teenager last.

The officer promptly began exhibiting symptoms of a cannabis overdose. First, he appeared to get paranoid.

“Dude what if someone calls the cops?” he asked his partner, officer Ken Phillips.

“Um. You are the cops.”

“Whoa,” he replied.