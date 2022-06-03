“Los Angeles is fortunate to have someone like Rick Caruso running for mayor. He’s awesome,” tweeted billionaire Elon Musk about billionaire Rick Caruso.

What’s so great about Caruso? Like Musk, he’s a “moderate,” according to Musk. Not like those partisan lemmings mindlessly clinging to their party politics!

“It is rare for me to endorse political candidates. My political leanings are moderate, so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans,” he added.

And he’ll make a good Mayor because he has a string of malls. Running a mall franchise, of course, is ample preparation for solving intractable problems in one of the biggest cities in the world. “Executive competence is super underrated in politics – we should care about that a lot more!” Musk concluded.

It’s an enduring myth that business leaders make great lawmakers. My theory is that, much like prosecutors, CEOs have so much power in their chosen profession that they’re lost when it comes to dealing with legislators and lobbyists who all have their own agendas and ambitions.