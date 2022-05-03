The Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. A draft opinion, leaked to Politico, would leave it to individual states to determine the legality of abortion—aka, allow some of the poorest states in the nation to force women to carry a child to term against their will. More than 20 states are likely to ban abortion if the draft decision sticks.

“Until the latter part of the 20th century, there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Zero. None,” the draft reads, before citing man after man after man from the 16th century.sounding off about women’s bodies and “common law.”

Meanwhile, despite far greater public consensus on the death penalty, the Court keep rejecting appeals. As the Marshall Project’s Maurice Chammah observed on Twitter, “When Catholic leaders asked SCOTUS to overturn Roe, they cited Brennan's claim that our society “strongly affirms the sanctity of life.” Ironically, Brennan said that to oppose the death penalty. Will this court follow the logic to stop executions? Don't count on it.”

William Brennen’s opinion emphasized that all rights are contingent on … being alive. “All other rights, interests and values secured by the government are meaningless if one does not first the right simply to live.”