Last week, New York Mayor Eric Adams signed a government package designed to alleviate the impact of inflation and fight our reliance on fossil fuels by encouraging the use of public transport. From here on out, subway riders taking the train short to medium distances can ride for free.

Hahahahaha. No, that’s what Spain did last week.

Government calculations suggest that the discounted train travel alone would save a family living on the outskirts of major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia between €150 ($151) and €250 per month. “This measure helps people save money, it helps Spain become more energy independent by not consuming more energy than needed, and it helps fight climate change,” said Spanish government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez on Wednesday.

New York City continues to shovel money at the NYPD so more cops can spend their time staring at their cellphones in the subway and also beating up teenagers who jump a turnstile.

Despite the proliferation of transit cops the MTA continues to bleed money from fair evasion. The Daily News reports: