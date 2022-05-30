On Friday night, Kansas City, Missouri, officers pulled over a man and a woman suspected of a carjacking.

In the passive parlance of police speak: An officer-involved shooting occurred following a confrontation with police.

The interim chief of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, told the public not worry about it and enjoy the long weekend. “We never want to be in these type of situations. Not the public, as a police department,” he said. “Anytime it happens is a blight on our community. I want to ensure the public the scene is secure. There’s no on-going threat. We’re committed to be 100% transparent. This is a holiday weekend. It’s time for friends. Not a time for violence.”

The threat was, then, neutralized and is no longer “ongoing?” Nothing too see here folks! Thankfully, witnesses did see. And what they report is disturbing.