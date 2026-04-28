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Phill's Team
Apr 28

As it happens, Prison Policy Institute also dropped a new report on this subject today, too: "Mail scanning isn't the solution to drug use in prisons — here's why" https://www.prisonpolicy.org/trainings/mailscanning.html

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Another Party
Apr 28

Great piece from my brother Phillip Vance Smith II!

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