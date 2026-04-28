Editor’s note: This is a guest post by Phillip Vance Smith II, who is serving life without parole in North Carolina. He advocates for criminal justice reform through journalism and legislation. He is currently working toward publishing a memoir about the difficulties of activism from behind the wall. His writing has been published in HuffPost, Slate, and Bolts, among many others. Read his personal essays describing the esoteric side of incarceration on his Substack: Prison Life Unlocked.

Sign up for his Substack. The writing and reporting are excellent. It’s free (although definitely worth paying for so you might want to consider supporting his work).

Thanks,

Tana

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By Phillip Vance Smith II



When I edited the inaugural issue of the North Carolina Prison News Today, a prison newspaper, we interviewed Wilbur Day, a man who lost the letters and photos his terminally ill father sent as he lay dying from cancer, because Day's mail, which had been scanned by a for-profit company, didn't follow him when he transferred from one prison to another in 2023.



"I was devastated," Day said. Now, the final letters from Day's father "are gone forever." Aside from his personal loss, Day was also concerned that the new mail scanning policy would "disproportionately affect people of color" and "especially those who lack reliable, or any, internet access."



As a newspaper staff, we hoped publishing Day's story would pause the inhumane trend of digitizing our mail by a company called TextBehind.



It didn't.

Now 29 state Departments of Correction (DoCs) and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BoP) either scan US Postal mail, or contract with a company, to be viewed on a kiosk or prison-issued tablet, according to data provided by Prison Policy Initiative. If a state contracts with a company, loved ones can send letters or photos through an app, but it’s expensive, and their personal information may be shared with law enforcement agencies. To justify the practice, DoCs blame a synthetic cannabinoid, commonly called K2, that’s sprayed on paper and mailed into prisons.

I’ve been serving life without parole since 2002. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (DAC) contracted with TextBehind in 2020, supposedly to stop drug smuggling. But from where I’m sitting, the drug problem is far worse now than before they prohibited paper mail, and the DAC isn’t alone. Positive urinalysis tests tripled after the Pennsylvania DoC eliminated paper mail in 2018, while Missouri’s monthly overdoses rose from 34 to 39 since beginning mail scanning in 2022.

As a former user—who on his worst day mixed rubbing alcohol with orange juice to escape the despair of prison—I don’t think drugs are the problem. Addiction is.

K2 isn’t the only drug plaguing prisons. We also abuse crystal meth, suboxone, and marijuana, substances that are too bulky to mail in. So how do they enter prisons?

A U.S. Sentencing Commission report noted how 23 percent of people who were sentenced for smuggling drugs into the BoP used the mail, but BoP staffers also accounted for 19 percent.

In North Carolina, two former DAC corrections officers were recently punished for smūggling drūgs into its prisons. Shanese Sanders was arrested for bringing in suboxone and K2, while Dawan McKinzie was sentenced to five years in federal prison for smuggling in a bevy of drugs, including methamphetamines.

If DoCs want to stop drugs in prison, they need to expand treatment.

Out of the DAC’s 54 prisons, its Alcohol and Chemical Dependency Program offers only two in-person treatment programs at 22 facilities, and both are grossly underused, according to an annual report presented to state lawmakers. During Fiscal Year 2022-2023, both programs: the Intermediate Outpatient Treatment Program (90 days) and the Long-term Outpatient Treatment Program (120-365 days) enrolled 3,147 people, just 10 percent of the DAC’s total population, even though 76 percent (13,346) of people admitted to prisons during that year were found to need treatment. Both programs operated under capacity: Intermediate, 60 percent; Long-term, 47 percent. Worse, only 59 percent of participants completed Intermediate treatment, and a mere 38 percent completed the long-term. The annual report gave no reason for the lackluster performance.

When people do complete these programs, they return to drug-infested prisons with no continued treatment, making relapse more likely than sobriety.

In 24 state prisons, the DAC also offers the Medication for Opioid Use Disorder Program (MOUD) to provide buprenophine, methadone, and naltrexone as a treatment for those nearing release. As it stands, addicts serving long sentences that need more than a 90 or 365-day program can’t enroll in MOUD at all and likely develop habits over the course of years or even decades in prison.

Phillip Vance Smith II

To curb drug smuggling in prisons, DoCs and the DAC must attack the demand by expanding treatment to every facility so that those who want treatment can have access to continued care. The DAC should also allow those serving long sentences to enroll in MOUD, because some people need medication to quit using.

Scanning our mail isn’t working. Maybe we should try something different.