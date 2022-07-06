“Hollywood Monster” the New York Post announced this morning, over a picture of a sweaty guy doing duckface in a club next to Paris Hilton. It’s a face that would definitely ice pick his own grandma for the inheritance.

“Producer charged in 2 murders sexually assaulted others, could be more victims: DA” the Post added.

If you read the story though, David Pearce, a producer, didn’t Hannibal Lector anyone. He and another douchebag took two young, beautiful women to his apartment after a party. The women apparently took a mix of ketamine, fentanyl, cocaine, Ecstasy, and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid. One overdosed and died. The other died a bit later after her organs shut down due to cocaine toxicity, according to the Post.

Pearce and another man then allegedly dumped their bodies at separate hospitals. Anyone who would do that rather than immediately call 911 is a moral monster. Although, according to a witness, at least one of the women didn’t have a pulse, Pearce should have had Narcan on hand. All in all, just disgusting behavior. And the charges against him also include sexual assaults of multiple other women.

But Pearce is being charged with murder—and faces 120 years— even though based on the information in the article, it appears that the women, both of age, took the drugs willingly. “He told me how they’d partied, two girls came back to their place, and the girls had a bunch of drugs,” [a friend] said.