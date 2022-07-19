“Cleaning house!” exclaimed Sean Hannity on Twitter in response to interim DA Brooke Jenkins firing 15 lawyers in the San Francisco District Attorneys office. “She’s scrubbing that woke smell out,” the clever wordsmith added.

Depicting Jenkins as a “progressive prosecutor” was one of the many crimes perpetrated by mainstream publications.

Here’s Annie Lowry writing about the recall campaign against progressive DA Chesa Boudin in the Atlantic:

“There’s plenty of big money in the recall race, to be sure, and some of that money is Republican,” Lowrey wrote. “But a large share of San Franciscans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the district attorney and their concerns about public safety. Many are liberals, and a lot of them are progressives.” The most compelling voice challenging Boudin, Lowrey wrote, “is Brooke Jenkins, a progressive prosecutor herself.”

Basically, Jenkins said, “I’m a progressive prosecutor” and everyone in elite media just decided to go ahead and believe her.

“There are certain qualities you associate with progressive prosecutors: end to cash bail, treating kids as kids instead of trying them as adults—she doesn’t fit any of the criteria,” a former prosecutor that worked in the SF DA’s office told me.

Jenkins quit after Boudin accepted an insanity plea in a case where an insane man killed his mother. The crime was horrific, but the judge, the family, and a majority of the jury lobbied for an insanity plea. Just days prior to the murder, the woman and her husband discussed putting their son in a psychiatric facility but decided against it because of concerns about Covid.

When Jenkins talked about why she quit she didn’t divulge these details. The way the story was framed was basically, “Jenkins quit over a disagreement over a murder case” followed by a vague quote from Jenkins about how Boudin didn’t care about public safety.

This juxtaposition suggested Boudin was just letting murderers roam free for fun; in fact, the man who killed his mother during a psychotic break will most likely spend the rest of his life locked up in a psychiatric facility. If he’d gone to prison instead, as Jenkins wanted, his condition would have been improperly treated and he would have been a danger to other inmates, the guards, and himself.