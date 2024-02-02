February 1st, a day that will live in infamy.

“You saw the video. Reprehensible,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters. “(They’re) cowards. You have eight people attacking a lieutenant and a cop, running up to them to kick them in the face.”

Yes I saw the video. A version of the video released by the NYPD starts exactly the second the officers try to apprehend a young man and you can’t tell why he’s being detained. According to the NYPD a group of migrants had been “acting disorderly.”

The two NYPD cops grab him so aggressively his shirt gets torn off. His friends jump in to free him, and a few land a punch and a kick. One of them tries to to pull him from officers’ grasp. The whole thing lasts a few seconds.

Look, I’m not saying it’s a great idea to kick a cop in the head while seeking asylum. But in the NYPD’s telling it sounds like a group of migrants woke up one day and decided to commit a premeditated hate crime against cops, or that the cops are now dead or in a coma. According to the Daily News they ended up with bumps and scratches.

And then. And THEN. To add to the outrage stew: these would-be cop killer migrants got out without paying bail, yet another sign of the perfidy of bail reform.

And one of the suspects, who I am going to marry, did this:

(Again. Not the best idea. It’s like you can hear the sound of antacids clanking with urgency in the public defender’s suitcase.)

Of course every Fox News personality is weaponizing this story to: a) slam bail reform b) slam migrants c) elect Donald Trump. But … can I ask that alleged progressives refrain from doing these things?

Enter Ana Kasparian of the Young Turks. She is outraged by the incident and lack of charges. Oh man IS SHE OUTRAGED!