Earlier this month, a subway cleaner was assaulted by a homeless man with a long record of arrests. The Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian is really outraged about it.

She’s mad at cops for being “cowards who don’t want to do their job” (fair) and “AND THEN ON THE OTHER HAND YOU HAVE PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN LIKE LA-LA LAND! UTOPIA! WHERE THEY THINK ‘NO NO NO’ WE NEED TO ABOLISH ALL PRISONS ABOLISH ALL POLICE AND JUST LET THESE MANIACS GO AROUND ASSAULTING AND KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE INCLUDING WORKERS. UNACCEPTABLE,” she yelled. “I AIN’T ABOUT THAT'!”

MIGHT I—sorry. Might I suggest a third option? How about providing homeless people suffering from clear psychiatric problems the drugs and therapy they need to get their lives under control as well as stable, permanent housing?

First of all, she doesn’t get her facts straight, claiming that the assailant had been arrested for assault 40 times. He’s been arrested that many times, but not all for assault.

“Now Alexander Wright, the perpetrator here, whom police say [lol] is … “

(Outraged smirk!)

… he has $5,000 bail. So if he can post bail he’s out there in the public again!”

How much money does Kasparian think homeless people with psychiatric problems make annually? Somewhere in the mid-triple digits? Did she check his Linked-In to determine he can post $5,000 bail, because Goldman Sacks handed employees an extra bonus this year? Maybe she found an instagram account that showed him partying on a yacht? That’s it! Maybe he’ll sell his yacht to post $5,000 bail.