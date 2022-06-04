Since he seems to consider Bari Weiss some kind of brave, nuanced thinker, I guess it was only a matter of time before Bill Maher hosted the fanatic Michael Shellenberger on his show. On last night’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Shellenberger, who’s running for Governor of California on a platform of institutionalizing homeless people, talked about the state of US policing, homelessness, and Civilization.

I expected to be enraged, figuring it was going to be Shellenberger and Bill Maher’s Smug Face™ agreeing about how clueless progressives are. Shellenberger’s book, “San Fransicko” blames the city’s homelessness problem on lily livered libs who’d rather hand out crack pipes or whatever than solve the problem.

Shellenberger started by defending officers in Uvalde, noting that it’s not clear they were cowardly and that they probably can’t sleep at night. “They should have trouble sleeping!” Maher countered. “What the fuck?” he added.

Lol. Shellenberger hits the next one out of the ballpark as well, noting that the training didn’t work and that the answer was …. “More training.” Got it. More of the thing that didn’t work.

“This is part of the problem with police training. Their training is about how to preserve their own life,” Maher said. “You’re there to protect and serve us!”

Maher’s other guest, New York Post writer Doug Murray, noted that police had actually attacked the parents desperate to rescue their children.

“Because job one is always compliance,” Maher said.