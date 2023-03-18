On Friday, a CNN correspondent in San Francisco reporting on street crime had her car broken into. She had her computer and passport stolen.

In writing up the case, the New York Post notes that “The progressive city has been experiencing surging crime, open-air drug dealing and robberies over the last few years, which led to the recall of soft-on-crime District Attorney Chesa Boudin last June.”

OK. What about the current DA, Brooke Jenkins, who pledged her tough-on-crime approach would clear the streets of addicted homeless people and curb street crime? Well she’s not even mentioned in the story.

Brilliant: the Post still links Boudin to high levels of street crime when he’s been out of office since June.