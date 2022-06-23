Correction below.

In 2012, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg decided to do something about the obesity crisis. So he spent millions on vouchers to subsidize gym memberships in the city. He invested in bringing farmers’ markets to food deserts. And the Mayor improved quality of life across the board so people wouldn’t drown their sorrow in cheap cheeseburgers.

JK what is this, Amsterdam? He tried to ban 32-ounce sodas. Failure to follow the ban would result in a $200 fine for vendors. It went beyond soda to include fruit juice, fruit smoothies, drinks made with more than 50 percent milk, calorie-free sodas, reports Men’s Health.

You couldn’t pay me (though maybe $200?) to drink a 32- ounce drink with “more than 50 percent milk” or a Mountain Dew of that size. But, other people just as easily can’t understand why rich white people pour wine down their gullets like it’s the a literal fountain of youth. Tellingly, the beverages arguably far more harmful to both social and personal health—alcoholic ones—were not included. Hampton’s parties would be less fun without an open bar.

In a self-parody of conservatives’ fever dream of a “nanny state” he explained his reasoning. “We’re not banning you from getting the stuff [soft drinks]. It’s just if you want 32 ounces, the restaurant has to serve it in two glasses. That’s not exactly taking away your freedoms. It’s not something the Founding Fathers fought for."

“And all the studies show if the glass or the plate in front of you is smaller, you’ll eat less,” he said. The ban was overturned on the grounds that the Health Board had overshot its authority.