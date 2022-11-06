How did crime become such a pressing issue in the midterms, anyway? Polls show that voters worry far more about inflation and the economy. Yet public safety may be a deciding factor in races across the country. How come?

“Here’s the problem. We don’t feel safe,” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle sternly told Gov. Kathy Hochul on MSNBC. “You might be working closely with Mayor Adams….but … I walk into my pharmacy and everything is on lock-down because of shoplifters. I’m not going in the subway. People don’t feel safe in this town.”

In a display of killer political instincts, Hochul mumbled along in agreement instead of pushing back.

And for the final K.O. …

“We’re worried we could be San Francisco,” Ruhle said. Really? You’re worried about breathtaking views, overpriced brunch, and stunning city parks?

I can see how Ruhle thinks she’s doing hard-hitting journalism by challenging a Democrat on the #Resistance network. But what she’s doing is regurgitating highly specific right-wing talking points about crime used to bludgeon progressives and now, a moderate Democrat, as Trump clown Lee Zeldin surges in the polls. The Republican, who voted to overturn the Presidential election, has pledged to reverse bail reform on day one.

It’s truly fascinating how these tropes effortlessly glide through the media landscape.

First, the pharmacy thing. Bill Maher bitched about this in a segment about San Francisco just as the recall campaign against Chesa Boudin gained steam. “They [pharmacies] have to keep even the most mundane products caged up. CVS isn’t a store it’s a zoo for teeth whitening strips,” he said in a segment called American carnage.

Guys, I get it. It’s annoying to have to go up to the cash register and ask the clerk to come unlock your Crest whitening strips. But it’s also a hassle to lose your job, housing, and children when you get stuck at Rikers because you don’t have $500 to make cash bail.