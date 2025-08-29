This week, the Internet minted a Scottish Joan of Arc. She, and her giant knife and ax, are ready to bravely go to battle to defend Western Civilization.

In a video that went hugely viral, two teen girls hysterically scream at a man in a park, who is filming them as they wail.

“Show the knife, show the knife,” the man says, in response. A woman standing next to him murmurs something in a Bulgarian dialect.

A girl who looks to be about 12 brandishes an ax and a knife, continuing to scream.

“GET AWAY FROM US! DON’T TOUCH HER!”

“SHE’S FUCKING 12!!!!”

Based on the video, officers arrested the girl wielding the deadly weapons. Based on the video, the Internet decided on the following narrative: a Muslim migrant had touched one of the girls and, instead of arresting the aggressor, they arrested the girl for daring to defend herself against a “refugee” rapist.

This post has garnered millions of shares:

Others:

Young Scottish girls shout at a migrant pervert, recording them before brandishing an axe and a knife to warn him off! Is this what our country has come to? Is this what our girls have to do to protect themselves?

IT'S NO COINCIDENT ● The girl who became the symbol of resistance against Islam in Europeb is not French, Italian, German, Dutch. ● She's Scottish.

Young Scottish girls shout at a migrant pervert, recording them before brandishing an axe and a knife to warn him off! Is this what our country has come to? Is this what our girls have to do to protect themselves?

I was being glib about the Joan of Arc thing up above, but here we are:

Elon Musk passionately Tweeted about the incident, as well as amplifying posts like this one:

Musk, a legal adult (and an immigrant), also produced this:

Gad Saad, the scumbag scam artist who’s built a massive platform demonizing Muslims and promoting the psychopathic notion of “suicidal empathy” — the idea that there’s too much compassion in the world today (ummm) — posted about the story. Her family started a fundraiser, claiming a refugee had assaulted her.

When I first saw the video I thought a few things, because I have a brain not rotted by racism. Such as: Why would a young girl have a giant knife and ax on her?

The woman you hear next to the man speaking Bulgarian in the video? What, the dratted refugee groper touched an underaged girl in front of his girlfriend, wife or sister? (presumably he’s not Jeffrey Epstein). And, most of all, after committing a sexual offense, the refugee rapist began to film? Why? To provide video evidence of a girl screaming that he’d groped a child?

I said something to that effect on Twitter. Actually, I said that what I saw in the video was two young girls going through a mental crisis, or maybe just even normal teen hormones, and threatening the man.

I further speculated that, well, when you tell children that all refugees are rapists—a global trope at this point—you might make them live in terror that refugees will rape them. That is emotional child abuse.

Naturally, a thousand trolls blasted into my mentions, mostly to tell me they wish I get raped.

Well!

As it turns out: the man had not touched them. He was a Bulgarian legally in Scotland, with a Christian cross tattoo on his neck. His wife, who had just given birth, had been standing next to him when two girls started screaming and our brave Joan of Arc began to wave heavy iron weaponry at them.

Police published a statement disputing the Internet’s version of events. “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St. Anne’s Lane, Dundee, on Saturday, 23 August, 2025.’” The Daily Mail posted a story that revealed the above details about the encounter.

A New York Post video also questioned the initial version of events. But here’s how they did this: the video is 6 minutes long. It takes until minute 5:06 for them to say that police found CTTV footage and witness testimony that showed the couple had done nothing wrong. Before that, though, the Post gives credence to one of the girls’ mother’s ludicrous claim that the man and the woman had physically assaulted her daughter, with both of them kicking her in the head. Again, this is 5 minutes in—far too long for Internet attention span, if you want to believe that dratted immigrants are desperate to sully our brave white maidens.

So, it’s not surprising that no one prominent has issued a correction. If you look at the latest Twitter chatter about “Scottish girl” everyone is sticking to the original story.

The few people who seem aware of the Daily Mail story are casting around for a reason to hate on Bulgarian immigrants

Now, let’s think through some ramifications.

Ramification 1: Large swathes of Western publics — including prominent, powerful people like Elon Musk — are so brainwashed by racist and Islamophobic propaganda that they thought a hysterical teenager waving an ax and giant knife in public is a heroic defender of superior Western civilization against dark hordes. Dude, I don’t remember the last time I saw a teen Muslim refugee girl whipping out an ax and knife at a young couple in a park, but maybe that’s my suicidal empathy talking.

Ramification 2: I know mant sane people who don’t go ont Twitter, so I’m sorry for this very Twitter-heavy post, but, sadly, at this point the nuclear toxic sludge seeps out into real life. I guarantee that the false version of this story is making the rounds, by word of mouth, among people in England who are holding protests in front of hotels housing asylum seekers.

Ramification 3: We live in an attention economy. More disturbed young girls will do things like this, given that the richest man in the world promoted “Scottish girl.”

Ramification 4: Someone will be lynched.