Republican lawmakers promise that laws banning abortion will target providers, not women.

Anti-choice groups, however, are already planning around that, using anti-trafficking laws as inspiration. “Many of us have supported legislation to stop human trafficking,” said Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert (R), president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers. “So why is there a pass on people trafficking women in order to make money off of aborting their babies?”

Perfect. Just like with “sex trafficking” this is about “saving” women from the clutches of evil exploiters.

Before Roe v. Wade, prosecutors rarely went after women for abortion, because they found that juries viewed them as sympathetic victims. Well, we don’t really have jury trials anymore. 97 percent of prosecutions end with plea deals. In the past three decades, aided by mandatory minimums, habitual offender and conspiracy laws, ambitious prosecutors have played prisoner’s dilemma with any person remotely connected to an illegal operation—victim or villain — trading more lenient outcomes based on how much information they’re willing to share to close a case.

In sex trafficking investigations, law enforcement — while claiming to “save” the victims—actually arrest everyone and their mother and then pressure them to “cooperate.” Take a recent case in Georgia, designed to root out “human trafficking and child exploitation.” Undercover officers braved massage parlors and were so committed to the task they had sex with the women. Then—again, in order to save them—they arrested at least 8 sex worker employees of the spa.